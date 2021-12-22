Neonatal Intensive Care Market to Grow at 6.7% CAGR by 2027 with Growing Need for High-Quality Intensive Care for Newborns

The global neonatal intensive care market size is poised to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2027 on account of increasing innovations in medical technology. Neonatal intensive care unit or NICU are special nursery care rooms designed for newborns in need of intensive medical care. These neonatal units are equipped with advanced machinery that will help support the preterm babies with their serious medical conditions. According to a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Neonatal Incubators, Neonatal Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Ventilators, Neonatal Monitors, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value stood at USD 4.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period set from 2020 to 2027.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its growth trajectories such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. The report also offers interesting insights into the market, current neonatal intensive care market trends, and significant industry developments. It also throws light on the names of key players functioning in the market and the key strategies adopted by them to compete for the top position in the market. The report further discusses the segmentation of the market based on factors such as product, end-user, and region in detail, and lists the names of the leading segment. The report offers an overall qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and is available for sale on the company website.

