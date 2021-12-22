Anti-obesity Drugs Market to Reach USD 3,421.0 Million by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Weight Management Drugs to Aid Growth

The global anti-obesity drugs market size is set to grow significantly owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of obesity among the global population, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size was USD 1,520.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,421.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/anti-obesity-drugs-market-104783

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Healthcare Sector to Stumble amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The healthcare sector has been the most active ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has fast-tracked the development of the industry on a global scale, it has also brought numerous adversities upon the sector. These adversities include limited infrastructure in developing countries and the lack of preparedness in case of health emergencies. Key players are focusing on eliminating such challenges. At Fortune Business Insights, we are constantly analyzing the market conditions to offer the most effective solutions at your service.

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.