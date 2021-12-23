Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Resorbable Fixation Devices market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Absorbable Bone Plate

Absorbable Screw

Other

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Internal Skull

Face

Other

The key market players for global Resorbable Fixation Devices market are listed below:

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

VetWelding AG

Inion

Gunze Limited

Beijing Tianzhu Changyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Via Surgical

BD

Smith+Nephew

Orthomed

Teknimed

Athrodax

Zimmer Biomet

Bioretec Ltd.

Hospital Innovations

Biomatlante

Acumed

CONMED

Syntellix AG

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Resorbable Fixation Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Resorbable Fixation Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Resorbable Fixation Devices from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Resorbable Fixation Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Resorbable Fixation Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Resorbable Fixation Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Resorbable Fixation Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Resorbable Fixation Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Resorbable Fixation Devices

1.2.3 Molecular Resorbable Fixation Devices

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Drivers

1.6.2 Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Restraints

1.6.3 Resorbable Fixation Devices Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stryker

2.1.1 Stryker Details

2.1.2 Stryker Major Business

2.1.3 Stryker Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.1.4 Stryker Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

2.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Details

2.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Major Business

2.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 VetWelding AG

2.3.1 VetWelding AG Details

2.3.2 VetWelding AG Major Business

2.3.3 VetWelding AG Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.3.4 VetWelding AG Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Inion

2.4.1 Inion Details

2.4.2 Inion Major Business

2.4.3 Inion Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.4.4 Inion Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Gunze Limited

2.5.1 Gunze Limited Details

2.5.2 Gunze Limited Major Business

2.5.3 Gunze Limited Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.5.4 Gunze Limited Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Beijing Tianzhu Changyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd

2.6.1 Beijing Tianzhu Changyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd Details

2.6.2 Beijing Tianzhu Changyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd Major Business

2.6.3 Beijing Tianzhu Changyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.6.4 Beijing Tianzhu Changyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

2.7.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Details

2.7.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Major Business

2.7.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.7.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Via Surgical

2.8.1 Via Surgical Details

2.8.2 Via Surgical Major Business

2.8.3 Via Surgical Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.8.4 Via Surgical Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 BD

2.9.1 BD Details

2.9.2 BD Major Business

2.9.3 BD Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.9.4 BD Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Smith+Nephew

2.10.1 Smith+Nephew Details

2.10.2 Smith+Nephew Major Business

2.10.3 Smith+Nephew Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.10.4 Smith+Nephew Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Orthomed

2.11.1 Orthomed Details

2.11.2 Orthomed Major Business

2.11.3 Orthomed Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.11.4 Orthomed Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Teknimed

2.12.1 Teknimed Details

2.12.2 Teknimed Major Business

2.12.3 Teknimed Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.12.4 Teknimed Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Athrodax

2.13.1 Athrodax Details

2.13.2 Athrodax Major Business

2.13.3 Athrodax Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.13.4 Athrodax Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Zimmer Biomet

2.14.1 Zimmer Biomet Details

2.14.2 Zimmer Biomet Major Business

2.14.3 Zimmer Biomet Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.14.4 Zimmer Biomet Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Bioretec Ltd.

2.15.1 Bioretec Ltd. Details

2.15.2 Bioretec Ltd. Major Business

2.15.3 Bioretec Ltd. Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.15.4 Bioretec Ltd. Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Hospital Innovations

2.16.1 Hospital Innovations Details

2.16.2 Hospital Innovations Major Business

2.16.3 Hospital Innovations Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.16.4 Hospital Innovations Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Biomatlante

2.17.1 Biomatlante Details

2.17.2 Biomatlante Major Business

2.17.3 Biomatlante Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.17.4 Biomatlante Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 Acumed

2.18.1 Acumed Details

2.18.2 Acumed Major Business

2.18.3 Acumed Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.18.4 Acumed Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 CONMED

2.19.1 CONMED Details

2.19.2 CONMED Major Business

2.19.3 CONMED Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.19.4 CONMED Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 Syntellix AG

2.20.1 Syntellix AG Details

2.20.2 Syntellix AG Major Business

2.20.3 Syntellix AG Resorbable Fixation Devices Product and Services

2.20.4 Syntellix AG Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Resorbable Fixation Devices

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Resorbable Fixation Devices Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Resorbable Fixation Devices Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Resorbable Fixation Devices Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Resorbable Fixation Devices Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Resorbable Fixation Devices Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Resorbable Fixation Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Resorbable Fixation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Resorbable Fixation Devices Typical Distributors

12.3 Resorbable Fixation Devices Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

