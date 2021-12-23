Brain Tumor Drugs Market to Exhibit 10.4% CAGR till 2028; Collaborations to Develop New Drugs for Patients will Augment Growth

The global brain tumor drugs market size is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion in 2028. Governments of various countries are constantly trying to improve the healthcare infrastructure. Besides, multiple pharmaceutical companies are engaging in partnerships and collaborations to develop new brain tumor drugs. In May 2020, for instance, Perelman School of Medicine joined hands with Intel to accelerate a unique distributed machine learning technique. It would enable researchers worldwide to work together for developing novel deep learning initiatives without sharing data. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Brain Tumor Drugs Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the market stood at USD 2.35 billion in 2020 and hit USD 2.83 billion in 2021. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period between 2021-2028.

NBTS Provides $100,000 to Curtana Pharmaceuticals for Researching on CT-179

In May 2020, National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) offered $100,000 to conduct research on CT-179, a novel drug candidate developed by Curtana Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of glioblastoma. As per one of the company officials, “The additional funding will help us learn more about the capacity of this drug.”

COVID-19 to Bolster Growth Owing to Increasing Sales of Oncology Drugs

Several pharmaceutical companies are striving to improve their supply chain management and quality control by investing huge sums amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Roche’s quarterly reports of 2020, for instance, mentions that sales of its pharmaceutical division surged by 7%. Its supply chain of tests and medicines were intact throughout the pandemic. The growth was majorly driven by oncology drugs, such as Perjeta and Tecentriq. Our research report will help you regain your business confidence by utilizing the best available strategy.

Report Coverage-

We follow a comprehensive research methodology that focuses majorly on delivering authentic and authentic information. We have utilized a data triangulation model which would aid us to offer accurate estimates and gauge the overall dynamics of the brain cancer drugs market.

