Dental Caries Detectors Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% by 2028; Large Dental Patient Pool to Support Business

The global dental caries detectors market size is expected to reach USD 586.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative products based on laser fluorescence and trans-illumination technologies will drive the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dental Caries Detectors Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 265.2 million in 2020.

The growing awareness about dental caries among patients can spur opportunities for the global market. The need for accurate dental diagnostic tools for the detection of dental caries will incite the market’s growth. Moreover, the requisite for effective and quick diagnosis of dental caries in developing nations will fuel demand for dental caries detectors, thus boosting the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-caries-detectors-market-101134

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Introduction of Digital Radiography by Air Techniques to Promote Dental Caries Detectors Market Growth

Air Techniques, Inc, a significant producer and leader of dental equipment, introduced ScanX Classic View, a state-of-the-art digital radiography system. The company added the new machine to its series of dental equipment. The latest design can scan PSPs in all intraoral formats, from size 0 to 4, even in Ceph plates and extraoral Pan. The ScanX Classic View digital radiography system offers efficient operational capabilities without any hassle. The new ScanX Classic View encompasses a colored touchscreen display for scanned images. Its super-friendly interface allows scan modes for consistent scanning. Moreover, ScanX Classic View’s introduction can spur lucrative opportunities for the global market due to enhanced workflow, cost-effectiveness, and reliable diagnostics. Besides, higher flexibility and impeccable image quality make it advantageous for dental practices.

Increasing Cases of Dental Caries to Spur Business Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of dental infections is expected to drive market growth in the forthcoming years. Factors such as poor dental hygiene, lack of awareness about oral health, and sedentary lifestyles can cause severe dental infections. The surging prevalence of dental caries will boost the demand for dental caries detectors in the foreseeable future. According to the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, dental caries’ prevalence varies from 49% to 83% across different countries. Also, the growing number of young patients suffering from dental caries will further accelerate the growth of the market. According to the report published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the prevalence of total and untreated dental caries among youth aged 2–19 years was 45.8% in the U.S. Hence, the large patient pool requiring dental diagnosis is expected to spur remunerative opportunities for the dental caries detectors industry during the forecast period.

Related Reports :

Top 10 Pain Management Devices Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Veterinary Imaging Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical CMO market Companies to Watch Post-COVID