Electrophysiology Devices Market to Hit $ 9.71 Bn by 2027; Growing Demand for Efficient Diagnostics for Heart Conditions to Favor Market Expansion

The global electrophysiology devices market size is projected to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to stoke the adoption of these devices owing to its close linkage with heart conditions, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping Systems, Accessories, and Others), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Ventricular Tachycardia, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, and Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to a research study published by the American Heart Association (AHA), in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, 16.7% of the hospitalized COVID patients and 44.4% in the intensive care unit were suffering from arrhythmias. The report from Wuhan also revealed that patients in recovery experienced ventricular fibrillation and late myocardial dysfunction. In July 2020, the University of Edinburgh’s survey of heart scans of over 1,000 COVID patients from 69 countries showed that 55% of them displayed varying degrees of heart damage and nearly 13% with no previous heart condition developed severe cardiac disease. With heart disease being a high risk factor for COVID-19, the demand for electrophysiology devices is set to skyrocket during 2020.

As per the market report, the global market value stood at USD 5.10 billion in 2019. The report contains the following:

Qualitative and quantitative insights into the factors shaping the market share, size, revenue, and growth;

Detailed analysis of the market restraints;

Careful examination of all market segments; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market.

Market Driver

Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Worldwide to Propel the Market

One of the central factors propelling the electrophysiology devices market growth is the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that worldwide, approximately 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, making it the number one cause of death globally. Of these, roughly 85% died of heart attack and stroke. Electrophysiology devices such as pacemakers and implantable defibrillators play an instrumental role in detecting, monitoring, and preventing an adverse cardiovascular event in a patient. For example, an implantable defibrillator is designed to inhibit the occurrence of a rapid, life-threatening rhythmic irregularity in the heart. Thus, widening spread of CVDs is expected to boost the growth of the global market in the coming years.

