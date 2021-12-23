Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market to Show 5.8% CAGR till 2028

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market size market is projected to grow from USD 1,636.2 million in 2021 to USD 2,431.3 million in 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period between 2021-2028. It stood at USD 1,546.9 million in 2020 and was not affected severely amid the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the rare occurrence of coronavirus in neonates. Various renowned companies operating in the market are striving to deliver effective treatment options to enhance the overall neonatal health. Inspiration Healthcare plc, for instance, acquired SLE worth £18 million in June 2020 to develop novel neonatal intensive care respiratory care devices.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drägerwerk AG Launches ICU Ventilators at Arab Health 2020 in Dubai

In January 2020, Drägerwerk AG, a German medical and safety technology provider, introduced various state-of-the-art products, such as anesthesia workstation and ICU ventilators at the Arab Health 2020, Dubai. It exhibited two new ventilators, namely, Evita V800 and V600 specially designed to help doctors with daily clinical tasks in the ICU.

Report Coverage-

Our analysts have conducted qualitative and quantitative research, as well as used a mix of both primary and secondary sources to gather vital information. They have taken data from paid sources, such as press releases, databases, company journals, and others to deliver a complete picture of the market for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices. To collect information about the competitive landscape, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations, they have conducted interviews with reputed figures.

