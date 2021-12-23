Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Exhibit 9.5% CAGR till 2027 Accounting to Increasing Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size is anticipated to touch USD 13.12 billion by the end of 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 6.35 billion in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis Arthritis to Augment Growth

The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis are the key factors boosting the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth. This disease is likely to prevail in people leading a stressful lifestyle. This, coupled with the increasing affordability of biologic products and new product launches, will also contribute positively to the growth of the market.

On the negative side, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the urgency of other diseases and therefore hampered the growth of the market for psoriatic arthritis. Moreover, the high cost of biologic products used for treating this kind of disease may pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Nevertheless, the continuously rising patient pool and the increasing preference for the use of biological treatment products especially by dermatologists are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

