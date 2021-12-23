U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market to Hit 231,720 Volume by 2027 Backed by Increasing Adoption of Novel Technology in Procedures

The U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure market volume is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching 231,720 by 2027. Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at 170,510 in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the factors such as the growing adoption of novel technology-based hair transplant solutions and the increasing focus on development of innovative procedures in the U.S. For instance, in June 2020, Follica, Inc., a leading biotechnology company, announced a unique treatment for androgenetic alopecia. The company further reported that it received positive feedback by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its treatment procedure leading to advancement into Phase 3 development.

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into follicular hair transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE).

On the basis of type, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment is expected to hold a significant S. hair transplant procedure market share in terms of revenue. This is due to the increasing demand for advanced methods such as the ARTAS system and Neograft that aid in the automation of the FUE procedures to ensure quick and error-free treatments.

Furthermore, on the basis of age group, the market is divided into 20-29, 30-39, 40-54, and 55 & above. Based on gender, the market is classified into men and women.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

