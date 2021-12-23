Veterinary Imaging Market to Reach USD 2.07 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Digital X–ray Detectors to Boost Growth

The global veterinary imaging market is set to gain impetus from the increasing shift towards digital X–ray detectors. They are capable of storing images digitally, fully implementing the picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and making the images available anywhere at any time. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this information in a new report, titled, “Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, and Others); By Application (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, and Others); By Animal Type (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), by End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further states that the veterinary imaging market size was USD 1.46 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Cancellation or Postponement of Non-Essential Services to Decline Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the market by postponing or cancelling non-essential services. Veterinary practices are currently undergoing multiple changes to help patients receive vital care. Besides, new measures to prevent the transmission of coronavirus were deployed in healthcare institutes. We are providing accurate research reports for making you better understand the scenario of the global veterinary imaging market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Early Diagnosis of Veterinary Diseases will Drive Growth

The rising awareness of multiple veterinary diseases and the possible methods of their early diagnosis would propel the animal imaging market growth in the near future. Also, the spread of animal diseases can severely affect economies and lives. The outbreak of livestock diseases can be a burden on the economy of those countries relying mainly on animals. Hence, early diagnosis is experiencing high demand. However, the lack of well-qualified and trained professionals is set to hamper the demand for veterinary imaging systems in emerging nations.

