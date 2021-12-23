In 2026,the Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Size is Estimated to be USD 2733.3 MillionIn 2026,the Global Brominated Butyl Rubber Size is Estimated to be USD 2733.3 Million

Brominated Butyl Rubber is an elastomeric isobutylene-isoprene copolymer containing reactive bromine. Because bromobutyl has the predominately saturated polyisobutylene backbone of butyl rubber, it has many of the attributes of the butyl polymer molecule. These attributes include physical strength, vibration dampening, low permeability, and resistance to aging and weathering from environmental exposure.

The global Brominated Butyl Rubber size is estimated to be USD 2733.3 million in 2026 from USD 2170.5 million in 2020. And the global Brominated Butyl Rubber market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% for 2021 to 2026.

In terms of application Tires is the major application of Brominated Butyl Rubber with 653.7 K MT of products consumed in tire market in 2019. Pharmaceutical Stoppers is also an important application Brominated Butyl Rubber with sales share of 12.50%. BIIR rubber stopper is the main alternative to natural rubber stopper, which has better chemical and physical properties. The application of bromobutyl rubber in hoses, tapes, waterproof rolls, adhesives and other aspects is also gradually increasing.

The market for Brominated Butyl Rubber is highly concentrated with limited players. Across the world Brominated Butyl Rubber the major players cover ExxonMobil, ARLANXEO, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, JSR, etc. Production of IIR is North America. Europe, Japan and China are also major producing area of Brominated Butyl Rubber. Since the production of Brominated Butyl Rubber requires high technical experience, the competition would be moderate in the future.

