Cell Lysis Market to Showcase Strong Growth Prospects; Increasing Health Complications of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market

The global ”cell lysis market” size is projected to grow at an excellent pace owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cell Lysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Cell Type (Mammalian Cells, Plant Cells, Bacterial Cells, Others (Yeast/Algae/Fungi)), By Application (Protein Isolation, Cell Organelle Isolation, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Others), By End-User (Academics & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) under the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the global burden of cancer grew to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. Cancer is classified as a chronic disease, requiring heavy medication and different therapies. During cancer treatment, cancer cells break down and die and release various substances into the patient’s bloodstream. If these substances are released rapidly, the kidneys are unable to remove them out of the body, leading to cell lysis, which can have toxic effects on the body such as seizures, arrhythmias, and multi-organ failure. To prevent such adverse events, intense research is being undertaken by academic institutions, government bodies, and private research organizations to develop cell lysis methods that can control the death rate of cancer cells. Controlled release of toxic substances from these cells will enable the body’s natural mechanisms to effectively eject these materials fromthe body and restore the health of the patient.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cell Lysis Market Report:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BD

