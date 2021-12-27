Particle Therapy Market to Gain from Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Reported Worldwide

The global ”particle therapy market” is set to gain impetus from the increasing prevalence of cancer. As per the American Cancer Society 2020 Facts & Figures, more than 1.8 million new cancer cases are estimated to bediagnosed in the U.S. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Particle Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion Therapy), By Product (Cyclotrons, Synchrotrons, Synchrocyclotrons), By Cancer Type (Pediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that particle therapy is considered to be one of the most advanced treatment options available for cancer.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Several industries are facing immense financial losses owing to the disruptions in supply chains and halt in production processes. Hospitals are running out of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Unless a vaccine is found, nobody knows till when this situation will continue. Our reports provide extensive analysis of every factor that may affect the market positively and negatively. We have also enlisted a few strategies for business growth.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

A list of all the particle therapy providers operating in the global market:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Provision Healthcare, LLC

Ion Beam Applications SA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

ProTom International, Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc

Other key market players

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Effective Therapies to Fight against Cancer will Favor Growth

The increasing need to develop advanced and effective therapies tofight against cancer is one of the most significant particle therapy market growth drivers. Also, several hospitals worldwide are setting up particle therapy systems to provide better care to patients. However, the lack of insurance coverage for particle therapy and various infrastructural challenges may hinder growth.