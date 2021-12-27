Behavioral Therapy Market to Showcase Eminent Growth Stoked by Rising Instances of Behavioral Disorders among Patients Worldwide

The global ”behavioral therapy market” size is projected to grow substantially owing to the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders among people, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Behavioural Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy, Systematic Desensitization, Aversion Therapy), By Application (Depression, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), Eating Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Substance Abuse), By Patient Type (Children, Adult), By Treatment Settings (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Community Health Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” According to the World Health Organization, the number of people suffering from depression was estimated to be 4.4% in 2015. These statistics are expected to normalize patients opting for behavioral therapy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of coronavirus positive cases. Restrictive regulations regarding social distancing are expected to significantly reduce the number of appointments, forcing the healthcare industry to a standstill.

At Fortune Business Insights, we are analyzing such scenarios to find the right solutions and focus on delivering actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

RisingPopulation of Patients Suffering from Behavioral Disorders Globally to Drive Growth

According to the World Health Organization, over 264 million people of all ages across the globe have suffered from depression. The increasing cases of behavioral disorders, such as depression, anxiety, anger issues, and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), among people are encouraging them to opt for behavioral therapy. This is expected to drive the growth of the global behavioral therapy market. However, the lack of awareness, coupled with the limited access to mental health care providers is expected to limit growth.

