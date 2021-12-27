Bronchitis Treatment Market to Gain from Increasing Smoking Practices among Youths in Asia Pacific

The global ”bronchitis treatment market” is set to gain traction from the increasing cases of repeated cold & flu, bacterial infections, and smoking. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Bronchitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Types (Chronic Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis), By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilators, Mucolytic), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmaceutical Stores) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that bronchitis treatment is nowadays gaining higher popularity in developed and developing countries because of the rising air pollution.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy. Hospitals are exhibiting a low number of beds for patients.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of COPD to Bolster Growth Worldwide

One of the major causes of bronchitis is frequent cigarette smoking. The American Lung Association (ALA) declared in a study that in 2019, cigarette smoking alone caused around 85-90% of all chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It tends to weaken the lung’s ability to defend infections.

Additionally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 251 million people were living with COPD worldwide in 2017. It caused almost 5% of all deaths in 2015 across the globe. Therefore, governments of various countries are conducting awareness programs to educate the masses about the availability of safebronchitis treatment and diagnosis options. However, the high cost required for approval of these drugs may hamper the bronchitis treatment market growth in the near future.

