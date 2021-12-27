Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market to Grow Progressively Owing to Rising Population of Elderly Patients Worldwide

The global ”cementless total knee arthroplasty market” size is anticipated to experience potential growth owing to the rising population of patients suffering with arthritis, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Mobile Bearing, Fixed Bearing), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The procedure offers numerous benefits including minimum operating duration, elimination of the complications regarding cemented fixations, and ease in revision.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Report:

DePuy Synthes

GROUP FH ORTHO

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Braun Melsungen AG

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

RisingPrevalence of Arthritis among Patients Globally to Drive Growth

The growing population of patients suffering from arthritis across the globe is expected to favor the demand for total knee arthroplasty. For instance, as per the research by the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6% men and 18% women have suffered from symptomatic osteoarthritis. The increasing demand is expected to surge the growth of the global cementless total knee arthroplasty (market. In addition, new players entering and introducing innovative products in the industry is projected to further drive growth. However, the high cost associated with the device is expected to limit growth.