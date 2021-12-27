Blood Cell Separation Market to Exhibit Promising Growth Fueled by Increasing Geriatric Population Globally

The global ”blood cell separation market” size is forecast to flourish due to the increasing geriatric population across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Blood Cell Separation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), By Technique (Centrifugation-based Cell Isolation, Surface marker-based Cell Isolation, Filtration-based Cell Isolation), By Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, In-vitro Diagnostics), By End-User (Research Laboratories & Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further provides information abouthow the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among people is increasing the significance of the blood cell separation process.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector. Owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of COVID-19 cases, patients thatare in need of treatment for diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes,are not receiving the health services and medicines they need. Nations worldwide are struggling to identify solutions to such challenges.At Fortune Business Insights, we are analyzing such scenarios to find the right solutions and delivering actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Elderly Population Worldwide to Drive Growth

According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) on aging and health, by 2050, the number of people aged 60 years and above will reach 22% from 12% in 2015. The high risk of several diseases due to old age in these people is expected to enhance the demand for blood cell separation process. In addition, increasing instances of chronic diseases, such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, and diabetes, are expected to boost the application of blood cell separation process in their treatment. However, irregular reimbursement policies and lack of knowledge regarding the operating skills of the system are expected to hinder the growth.