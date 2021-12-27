Erectile Dysfunction Market to Exhibit Promising Growth Fueled by Excessive Consumption of Alcohol and Smoking among Men

The global ”erectile dysfunction market” size is estimated to grow incrementally owing to the increasing prevalence of the condition on a global scale, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Erectile Dysfunction Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment Type (Drugs [Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, Avanafil, Others] Penile Implants, Penis Pumps, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” Common causes of erectile dysfunction could be health related conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic is growing to be the biggest health emergency of all times. The unprecedented spread of the novel coronavirus has led countries to enforce nationwide, prolonged lockdowns, due to which businesses across the world have come to a standstill. At Fortune Business Insights™, we closely study the market from various perspectives in order to identify new growth opportunities. We offer better decision making capabilities and actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/erectile-dysfunction-market-103340

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Sedentary Lifestyle of Working Population Worldwide to Drive Growth

According to a research by the International Journal of Impotence, the number of men suffering from erectile dysfunction is estimated to reach 322 million by 2025. The steady growth in these numbers is expected to increase the treatment rate of the disease, giving a robust boost to the growth of the global erectile dysfunction market. In addition, the prevalence of smoking and alcoholism in the current lifestyle of the working population worldwide is expected to further enhance growth. However, expensive treatment and the lack of awareness regarding the same are expected to hinder growth.