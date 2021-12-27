Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps Market to Exhibit Significant Growth Fueled by Rising Occurrences of Cardiovascular Diseases Globally

The global ”intra-aortic balloon pumps market” size is expected to flourish due to the rising occurrences of heart related diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Unstable Angina, Myocardial Infarction, Chronic Heart Failure, Cardiogenic Shock, Other Heart Defects), By End User (Hospitals , Cardiac Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” These pumps enable blood to flow more easily into the coronary arteries. In addition, they help the heart pump more blood with each contraction.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector. Owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of COVID-19 cases, patients that are in need of treatment for diseases such as, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, are not receiving the health services and medicines they need. Nations worldwide are struggling to identify the solutions to such challenges.

At Fortune Business Insights, we are analyzing such scenarios to find the right solutions and focus on delivering actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/intra-aortic-balloon-pumps-market-103341

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

RisingInstances of Deaths Due to Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Growth

The world is experiencing a rapid increase in the number of deaths due to heart related diseases. In a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), it was found that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have become the top cause of death globally, responsible for taking nearly 17.9 million lives every year. This is expected to boost the demand for intra-aortic balloon pumps, which will ultimately drive the growth of the global intra-aortic balloon pumps market.

In addition, increasingtechnological advancements in the development of these pumps is expected to further drive growth. However, the high cost associated with intra-aortic balloon pumps is likelyto hinder growth.