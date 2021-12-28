Point of Care Ultrasound Market to Exhibit Promising Growth Stoked by Increasing Demand for These Systems across the Globe

The global ”point of care ultrasound market” size is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising adoption of Point of Care (POC) ultrasound systems, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Point of Care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Therapeutic Devices, Diagnostic Devices), By Portability (Stand-alone, Hand-held), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urology, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Maternity Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further showcases how POS ultrasound devices are gaining popularity globally due to the increasing demand for remote and efficient diagnostics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disruptive impact on the healthcare sector. Although the contagion is anticipated to fast track the development of the industry in some aspects, it has also brought along several challenges that do not have any solutions as of now. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are constantly analyzing the best and worst case scenarios of the market to identify the solutions to these challenges.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Point of Care Ultrasound Systems Worldwide to Drive Growth

Growing technological advancements in the field of medical science are driving the development of medical equipment including biosensors, microfluidic, bioanalytical platforms, assay formats, lab-on-a-chip technologies, and complementary technologies. These developments are set to increase the adoption of POC ultrasound devices, which is expected to drive the growth of the global point of care ultrasound market. In addition, a rapid increase in the number of geriatric population worldwide is set to strengthenthe demand for POC ultrasound systems as they would provide the convenience of remote diagnostics to the elderly. This is expected to further enhance growth.

