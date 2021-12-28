Neonatal Care Equipment Market to Rise at an Accelerated Pace Owing to Presence of Technologically Advanced Medical Care in North America

The global ”Neonatal care equipment market” is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing prevalence of neonatal disease and the growing investment in setting up facilities that is likely to propel the demand for advanced neonatal care equipment. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its upcoming report, titled, “Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Incubators, Monitoring Devices, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Neonatal Clinics, NICU, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

Neonatal care equipment are machines that are used to monitor the baby during birth. They are a special care equipment that are widely adopted to treat birth problems during premature birth or other health complications.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Medical Advancement in North America to Accelerate Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global neonatal care equipment market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of advanced medical care that is likely to drive the adoption of innovative neonatal care equipment in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to gain momentum owing to high demand for advanced neonatal facilities and the growing focus on providing optimum healthcare facilities in the region.

