Softgel Capsules Market to Garner Considerable Momentum Owing to Large Presence of Geriatric Population Worldwide

The global ”Softgel capsules market” size is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for advanced dietary supplements by the geriatric population globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest upcoming report, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gelatin Capsules, Vegetarian Capsules), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Augment Growth

The growing prevalence of chronic disease, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of a fit body is driving the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The high consumption of nutritional food products has surged the healthcare expenditure that is likely to contribute to the growing sales of softgel capsules. Furthermore, the rising demand for dietary supplements owing to presence of a large geriatric population globally is anticipated to bode well for the global softgel capsules market growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the United Nations, the number of geriatric population is likely to double to 1.5 billion by 2050.