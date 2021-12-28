Anti-infective Drugs Market to Showcase Extensive Growth Fueled by Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Worldwide

The global ”anti-infective drugs market” size is projected to exhibit substantial growth due to the rising prevalence ofinfectious diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Anti-infective Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others), By Indication (HIV, Pneumonia, Respiratory Infections, Tuberculosis), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The anti-infective drugs help in fighting the infection causing agents such as fungi, virus, bacteria, and parasites. Growing awareness among individuals regarding various infectious diseases is expected to increase the demand for these drugs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought along a widespread awareness regarding the challenges of infectious diseases. Several countries across the globe have found themselves lacking the health structure to fight the virus, highlighting their shortcomings in fluorescent yellow. The panic regarding the same is rushing the global healthcare industry to work on the development of anti-infection drugs and the rush has resulted in several challenges. At Fortune Business Insights, we are working on analyzing the market conditions to find the solutions of such adversities.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Extensive Research for the Development of Anti-infective Drugs to Drive Growth

Rising concerns regarding the prevalence of infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of the global anti-infective drugs market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, infectious diseases are responsible for the deaths of 17 million people every year. In addition, extensive research and development related to the development of new anti-infective drugs is setto further enhance growth. However, the high cost associated with these drugs is likelyto retrain expansion.