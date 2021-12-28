Digital Therapeutics Market to Inflate Gradually; Surging Geriatric Population to Support Expansion

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel demand for digital therapeutics during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digital Therapeutics Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Diabetes, Weight Management, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Others), By Product (Software, Devices), By End-user (Patients, Caregivers) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The market size is likely to proliferate owing to the growing geriatric population.

The occurrence of coronavirus has caused enormous damage to various businesses across the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-therapeutics-market-103501

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Market Driver:

Surging Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth

The increasing cases of heart strokes can improve the prospects of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the data reported by the American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Statistics – 2019, nearly half of (48%, 121.5 million in 2016) of all adults in the United States suffered from some type of cardiovascular disease. The growing emphasis on early diagnosis, disease prevention, and patient convenience can spur lucrative opportunities for the market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases owing to lack of physical exercise, sedentary lifestyles, and increased consumption of junk food can favor the market growth in the forthcoming years. The surging healthcare development and growing technological advancements are expected to contribute positively to the market’s growth.

Digital therapeutic delivers authentic therapeutic interventions to patients and offers high-quality software programs to inhibit, accomplish, or treat a medical disease or disorder.

However, lack of awareness and hesitancy among patients to adopt digital therapeutics are factors expected to hamper the market’s growth. Besides, data privacy concerns are expected to further hinder the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.