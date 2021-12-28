Hysteroscope Market to Exhibit Promising Growth Fueled by Increasing Technological Advancements in Women’s Healthcare Space

The global ”hysteroscope market” size is anticipated to showcase robust growth owing to the increasing geriatric population worldwide, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Hysteroscope Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Hysteroscope, Flexible Hysteroscope), By Application (Myomectomy, Polypectomy, Endometrial Ablation, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Gynecology Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” Hysteroscopy procedures are done before and/or after the gynecological procedures such as endometrial ablation or myectomy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of corona virus positive cases. Restrictive regulations regarding social distancing are expected to significantly reduce the number of appointments, forcing the healthcare industry to a standstill.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Female Geriatric Population Worldwide to Drive Growth

According to the census report funded by the National Institutes of Health, nearly 617 million people have registered their age as 65 years or above. In addition, out of these people, the ratio of elderly females is high compared to elderly males. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the global hysteroscope market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in the field of medicine is set to further enhance growth. However, the high cost of this procedure is projected to relinquish growth.

Regional Insights-

Rising Awareness for Women’s Health in U.S. to Help North America Gain Prominence

North America is projected to lead the global hysteroscope market owing to factors such as the rising awareness regarding women’s health and increasing female geriatric population in the region. For instance, according to the American Community Survey report, in 2016, the total number of older females was higher at 27.5 million than that of males at 21.8 million in the U.S.

The market in Europe is estimated to grow impressively in the forecast timeframe. The high demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing number of patients opting for assisted reproductive technology are the major factors anticipated to drive growth in the region.