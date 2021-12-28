Insulin Pen Needles Market to Exhibit Promising Growth Fueled by Technological Advancements in This Field for Treatment

The global ”Insulin pen needles market” is set to exhibit progressive growth owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes among patients, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Insulin Pen Needles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Standard Insulin Pen Needle, Safety-engineered Insulin Pen Needle), By Application (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.”

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Cases of Diabetes Globally to Drive Growth

The increasing instances of diabetes among patients is estimated to drive the growth of the global insulin pen needles market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of patients suffering from diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. In addition, the enhancing technological development of insulin pens globally is anticipated to promote firm growth. However, the high costs associated with insulin pens may hinder the growth in the near future.