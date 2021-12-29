Pharmacy Benefit Management Market to Grow Increasingly Profitable as the Demand for Better Access to Critical Medications Escalates Worldwide

The global ”Pharmacy benefit management market” size is set to expand at a notable pace in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing efforts by creative enterprises to lower prescription drug prices, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Specialty Pharmacy Services, Benefit Plan Design & Administration, Pharmacy Claims Processing, Formulary Management, Others), By Service Providers (Insurance Companies, Retail Pharmacies, Standalone PBMs) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027”. With prescription drugs becoming unaffordable without insurance cover, certain companies have been coming up with novel mechanisms to reduce medication costs and enhance price transparency of drugs.

For example, GoodRx partners with PBMs and offers discounts through its coupons to people with no insurance and those with high deductible plans. Users can compare the price they would pay for a medication with a GoodRx coupon and the price offered by their insurance plan. Another emerging company in this space is Blink Health, which facilitates the purchase of low-cost generic drugs online and provides free pickup from local stores or free home delivery. Several other entities are slowly expanding their presence in this domain by collaborating with pharmacy benefit management companies and improving accessibility and affordability of costly medications.

Driving Factor

Booming Sales of Leading PBMs amid COVID-19 to Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented health crisis, exerting tremendous strain of healthcare systems around the world. The pharmacy benefit management market growth is getting accelerated amid this crisis as the demand for low-cost medications and comprehensive insurance plans has heightened worldwide. Some of the leading PBMs and health coverage companies in this market have been reporting staggering sales, with people stocking up medications to deal lockdowns and movement restrictions. For example, CVS Health Corp’s profits in the first quarter of 2020 spiked 41% as its same-store sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, Cigna’s pharmacy benefit management unit, Express Scripts, reported a 20% rise in revenues in the third quarter of 2020, reaching USD 29.83 billion. The coronavirus has, therefore, generated wide opportunities for players in this market, with PBMs playing an important role in ensuring access to critical medication for patients.

