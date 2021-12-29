Depression Treatment Therapy Market to Gain Traction; Increasing Incidence of Suicides to Augment Growth

The global ”Depression treatment therapy market” size is expected to gain momentum backed by the increasing incidence of suicides and the growing number of psychiatrists that is likely to boost the adoption of advanced depression treatment therapy modules worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Depression Treatment Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Medications, Devices), By Disease Indication (Major Depression, Bipolar Depression, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.”

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

There are about 264 million people who suffer from some type of mental illness across the globe, according to the World Health Organization. The depression treatment therapy has witnessed significant changes due to technological advancement and growing awareness amongst the general population.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Incidence of Depression Disorders in North America to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global depression treatment therapy market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of depression disorders in countries such as the U.S. that is propelling the demand for advanced depression treatment therapy procedures in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth backed by the growing demand for effective drug therapies in the region.

