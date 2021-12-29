Global Medical Robots Market to Rise in the Coming years, MIT’s Ingestible Origami Robot Touted as a Game Changer

The global Medical robots market is likely to expand in the coming years due to advancements made in embedded systems. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Robots Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Robotic Systems (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Others), Instruments & Accessories), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to grow in the coming years due to recent product innovations using concepts such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT).

Advent of precise devices in medical robots is favoring the growth of the global market. The need for highly precise devices was a common concern, but recent indications have been positive. The global medical robots market is likely to derive growth from applications in surgeries, diagnosis, and other treatment procedures. Recent product innovations have been noteworthy and are likely to contribute to the expansion of the global medical robots market in the forthcoming years.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Ingestible Medical Origami Robot: A Game Changer

In 2016, scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) introduced a new foldable origami robot. They stated that this robot could be ingested by the humans and once it goes down the stomach, it will unfold itself and clear unwanted objects and out of the digestive system. The device can be traced through an external magnetic field, thereby reducing chances of being misplaced. The robot could fold itself in the size of a pill and could perform tasks based on the requirements of the patients, guided by the surgeons. The origami robot can be a game changer, as it is likely to suffice the needs of internal surgical actions. This allows the need to eliminate incisions or inserting a device or surgical part into the body. The origami robot is likely to have a positive impact on the global medical robots market and is likely to favour the growth of the market in the coming years.

