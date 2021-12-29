Recombinant Proteins Market to Exhibit Promising Growth Fueled by Rising Concerns regarding Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide

The global ”Recombinant proteins market” size is estimated to flourish owing to the increasing research and development activities for developing advanced drugs to treat chronic diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Recombinant Proteins Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Hormones, Growth Factors, Antibody, Enzyme, Others), By Application (Therapeutic, Research), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The demand for protein production systems is increasing rapidly amid the COVID-19 pandemic owing to its utilization in the testing process.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. The crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on Industries across the globe. While some industries are thriving in the current scenario, some are struggling to even run their operations. Stimulus packages from governments and support from several companies are being utilized to overcome the adversities.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Instances of Chronic Diseases Worldwide to Drive Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world is expected to drive the growth of the global recombinant proteins market. For instance, as per a report published by the World Health Organization on chronic diseases and health promotion, chronic diseases are likely to account for 60% of the global burden of diseases. In addition, the rising demand for protein biologics is set to further strengthen growth. However, the challenges associated with the regulatory approvals are projected to limit growth.

