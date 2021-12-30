Medical Electrodes Market to Exhibit a 3.9 % CAGR Attributed to Rising Number of Neurological Disorder Cases Worldwide

The global “Medical Electrodes Market” is prophesied to reach USD 822.13 million by 2027 on account of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Medical electrodes are used for transferring energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be utilized for studying, and amplifying and further utilized for diagnosis of a disease.

A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers an elaborate overview of the market and its growth parameters. According to the report titled, “Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Others) By Usage (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes) By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market stood at USD 609.76 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders will Add Impetus to Market

The rising prevalence of cardio and neurological disorders are the key medical electrodes market growth drivers. Additionally, government support from various nations in the form of regulatory scenario, and reimbursement policies will also help promote the growth of the market in the long run. On the contrary, factors such as lack of awareness about associated technological advancements and benefits of these devices may cause hindrance to the overall growth of the market.

Key Players Operating in The Medical Electrodes Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ambu

Cardinal Health

Braun

KLS Martin

Medico Electrodes International Limited

3M

Conmed Corporation

Zoll Medical

Vermed

Ad-Tech Medical

ETHICON (Johnson & Johnson)

Other Players

