Spirometer Market Worth USD 716.8 Million at 4.7% CAGR by 2027 Backed by Presence of Established Manufacturers in North America

The global “Spirometer Market” is expected to showcase an exponential growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on technological advancement in spirometer owing to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Spirometer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Devices, Software, Accessories & Consumables), By Type (Volume Measurement and Peak Flow Meters), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings, Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics, and Other Facilities), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” observes that the market stood at USD 504.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 716.8 million by 2027.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

COVID-19 Leads to Disruption in Supply Chain of Medical Devices

The global pandemic has led to the unavailability of locally sourced raw materials and parts across the globe. This has largely impacted the supply of medical devices, especially from the distributors in China. In addition to this, the shutting down of several Pulmonary Functions Tests (PFTs) labs, and testing centers, among others in the affected areas are expected to impact the number of patients opting for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment. This is expected to hinder growth to some extent. However, safety guidelines issued by international healthcare organizations such as the American Thoracic Society to follow amid the COVID-19 are expected to increase the test volume measurement and the demand for spirometer in the near future.

A spirometer is a type of apparatus that is used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. It is used to diagnose COPD, asthma, and other respiratory conditions that affect breathing in patients. Additionally, it is used to periodically monitor the patient’s lung condition and check whether the treatment for his chronic lung condition is aiding in to breathe better.

DRIVING FACTORS

Technological Advancement in Products to Surge Demand

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the demand for advanced spirometer across the globe. Lung function tests are vital to evaluate the proper functioning of the lungs and the increasing technological advancements are enabling the companies to invest in the development of advanced diagnostic tools. Moreover, favorable government support is driving the start-ups to develop innovative spirometer devices. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the global spirometry market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NuvoAir’s connected spirometry device for sale across the country. The portable device provides accurate indications of the prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, and COPD in the patient.

