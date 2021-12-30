Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market to Reach USD 142.45 Billion by 2026, Decline in Medical Expenditure and Improved Patient Outcomes will Help Boost Market

The global “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market” is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Emergence of New Players Will Intensify Market Competition

Major internet of medical things companies are emphasizing on expanding their geographical portfolio to stay ahead of the competition. Besides this, manufacturers are investing huge sums in R & D for developing and launching new products. Emerging companies in this market are further intensifying the competition with new product launches.

Major Industry Developments of IoMT Market Includes:

June 2016 – The first Bluetooth enables the INR/PT home health device, CoaguChek INRange was launched in nations accepting the CE Mark by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. This device helps healthcare professionals and patients to have the ability of monitoring Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) therapy and greater control on their status of coagulation. A patient can use this device for self-testing his PT/INR data, thus reducing the overall cost spent on frequent hospital visits.