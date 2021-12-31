Liquefied natural gases (LNGs) have been one of the biggest factors of Cryogenic Equipment market growth. Cryogenic equipment is mainly used to store, transport, and supply LNG.

The global LNG Cryogenic Equipment size is estimated to be USD 4988.8 million in 2026 from USD 4123 million in 2020.

There is a tremendous increase in demand for LNG globally. To meet the high demand for LNG, ​countries are witnessing high investments in infrastructure related to storage and regasification of LNG. Such infrastructure construction projects create demand for equipment such as tanks, vaporizers, valves, and pumps. Due to such factors, cryogenic equipment related to LNG is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9%% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, Tanks segment is projected to account for the largest consumption market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 35% share in 2020 in terms of consumption value.

In the applications, LNG Plants segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 39% in 2020, LNG Receiving Station segment held 33% of the market share.

For the LNG Cryogenic Equipment industry, the market is low concentrated. Linde, Air Liquide, MAN Energy Solutions are the leader companies. The top 5 manufacturers have market share of 36.5% in 2020. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance their product quality. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the market during the forecast period.

