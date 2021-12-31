Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach USD 31.50 Billion by 2028; Awareness Regarding Significance of Immune System to Bolster Growth

The global immune health supplements market is set to gain momentum from the rising awareness of clean label products infused with minimally processed and natural ingredients. In May 2020, for instance, Ancient Nutrition introduced a new range of SBO Probiotics including Men’s, Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These were developed by blending an organic fermented blend of superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 18.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Demand Soars amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Prevent Transmission Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for immune health supplements as people are consuming these products to prevent the transmission of coronavirus across the globe. Hence, several manufacturers are trying to develop new products to keep up with the high demand. In March 2021, for instance, Growrich Manufacturing introduced its virgin coconut oil (VCO) capsules owing to the high demand for immunity boosters to reduce COVID-19 infections. We are providing detailed reports to help you find the best growth strategy.

Online Channels Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Internet Penetration

Based on the ingredient type, this market is segregated into omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, amino acids, herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, and others. By form, it is divided into soft gels/capsules, tablets, powder, liquids, and others. Based on the source type, it is categorized into plant-based and animal-based.

Lastly, by distribution channels, it is grouped into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies & drug stores, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Out of these, the online stores segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years and show high immune health supplements market share backed by the increasing penetration of the internet and the surging adoption of e-commerce shopping websites.

Our research report aims to estimate the future growth potential and size of the immune health supplements industry. It covers factors inducing growth, such as industry-specific challenges, opportunities, restraints, and drivers. The report also involves various secondary sources, databases, and directories, such as the U.S. FDA, Health & Safety Council of North America (SEHSC), Bloomberg, and others.

