Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Rise at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2027 Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The global injectable drug delivery market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 12.9% to reach USD 1,251.28 billion by the end of 2027 owing to the increasing prevalence of various diseases and the need for easy drug delivery to various target sites. Injectable drug delivery helps to provide effective drug delivery experience with speedy delivery. It is also considered as one of the most efficient routes of administration, thus ensuring improved patient experience. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled syringes, Auto- injectors, Pen Injectors, and Wearable), By Product Type (Freeze-dried Products, Injectable Sterile Products), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 483.45 billion in the year 2019 and the forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has left us in a world of outcry and devastation. The healthcare sector is overburdened with more number of patients than the number of beds available. Most businesses are at a temporary halt while some others are going an extra mile to generate enough revenue so as to make the midnight oil burn. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world economy at large and we are all hoping for a remedy – an antidote to fight this disease will soon be invented so that we can go back to our normal life.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Awareness about Minimal Invasive Treatment Mode to Add Impetus

The rising geriatric population and their vulnerability to various diseases stand as key factors boosting the global injectable drug delivery market growth. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disorders, and others will also add impetus to the market. Moreover, clinical studies and the adoption of innovative products for drug delivery are expected to boost the market growth. The current COVID-19 pandemic that has propelled the intensity of casualty cases in medical centers all over the world is also aiding in the expansion of the market.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of the devices and the lack of adequate reimbursement policies may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment methods and their ascending success rate are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

