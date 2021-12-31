Pet Insurance Market to Rise at 8.0% CAGR till 2026

The global pet insurance market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/pet-insurance-market-101956

The pet insurance market will benefit from the increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world. Pet insurance refers to a policy that covers medical as well as accidental factors that is associated with the pets. The emphasis on the well-being and health of pets, by private as well as government organizations will create several growth opportunities. The presence of several private organizations offering premium insurance policies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Several companies are focused on offering novel services as well as concessions in a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. These factors will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pet insurance market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations to Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights a few of the leading market drivers and analyzes their impact on the market. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations have had a positive impact on market growth. In October 2019, Petplan, a leading pet insurance provider, announced that it has been acquired by Warnbug Pincus. Warnbug is a leading private equity firm that mainly focuses on growth-oriented investing. With this acquisition, the company will look to outperform its counterparts and in doing so, establish a strong presence in the market. The report highlights a few of the other company mergers that have graced the market in recent years and gauges their impact on the market.

Related Reports :

https://www.vingle.net/posts/4193274https://articledirectoryzone.com/?p=324483&preview=true&_preview_nonce=7facfc9bf1https://submitafreearticle.com/?p=362377&preview=true&_preview_nonce=296de50c48https://articlebookmarker.com/?p=341793&preview=true&_preview_nonce=20683cd07b