Medical Electrodes Market to Attract High Revenue from Various Government-supported Initiatives such as Reimbursement Policies for Patients

The global “Medical Electrodes Market” is prophesied to reach USD 822.13 million by 2027 on account of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Medical electrodes are used for transferring energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be utilized for studying, and amplifying and further utilized for diagnosis of a disease.

A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers an elaborate overview of the market and its growth parameters. According to the report titled, “Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Others) By Usage (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes) By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market stood at USD 609.76 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Operating in The Medical Electrodes Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ambu

Cardinal Health

Braun

KLS Martin

Medico Electrodes International Limited

3M

Conmed Corporation

Zoll Medical

Vermed

Ad-Tech Medical

ETHICON (Johnson & Johnson)

Other Players

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report is based on a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market and focuses on parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and future opportunities. It also offers insights into the market, current trends, and significant industry developments of the market. The report further discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as product, application, Usage, end-user, and regions and lists the names and expected shares of the leading segments. It provides a list of key players operating in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

May 2018 – FDA approved the first dry electrode, wireless headset by Zeto Inc., namely zEEG for utilization in a clinical setting. The zEEG offers remote interpretation, instant uploads, and tools for analysis by neurologists as it is backed by a cloud platform

September 2019 – Megadyne Mega Soft was launched by Ethicon, a part of the Johnson & Johnson company to strengthen the portfolio of reusable patient return electrodes that are utilized for over a million procedures worldwide. The launch of this novel product is likely to help the company earn higher revenue in the future years.

