Hemodialysis Services Market to Rise Rapidly; Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Contribute to Growth

The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases is fostering the growth of the global “Hemodialysis services market” says fortune business insights in a report, titled “Hemodialysis Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Home-Based Hemodialysis, In-Centre Hemodialysis), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising awareness about the early diagnosis for kidney diseases is a factor contributing significantly to the global market.

Nephroplus acquires DaVita Care India

Nephroplus, dialysis service provider acquired DaVita care India, a company which owns numerous kidney dialysis care centers. The acquisition is aimed at extending the company’s network with an agenda to open 20 more centers adding up 176 centers in 18 states across India. This merger is predicted to enable growth in the global hemodialysis services market, owing to the new center’s estimation of serving 13,700 patients.

Recent collaboration between companies for renal care is also a key factor, contributing to the growth of the global hemodialysis services market. For instance, Axter and Mayo Clinic agreed upon a partnership for the establishment of renal care center of excellence in the U.S. The aim is to promote home dialysis, in-center dialysis and to consult about chronic kidney disease management. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global hemodialysis services market.

North America To Lead the Global market

Geographically, the global hemodialysis services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds a major share in the global hemodialysis services market and is predicted to dominate the global hemodialysis services market through the forecast period.

The high incidence of end-stage renal disease is contributing significantly to the market’s expansion in the region. Moreover, high spending on patients with kidney failures and patients care along with highly developed healthcare infrastructure in North America are anticipated to drive the global hemodialysis services market.

