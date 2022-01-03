Monensin Market to Derive Growth from Rising Concerns Pertaining to Nourishment of Animals

The global monensin market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace on account of rising prevalence of coccidiosis. The above information was provided by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Monensin Market” size and Global Trend By Animal (Poultry, Cattle), Therapeutic Class (Antibacterial, Antiprotozoal, Antifungal), Application (Coccidiosis Prevention, Growth Promotion, Feed Efficiency Improvement) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Monensin is an antibiotic used in animal feed to prevent the occurrence of coccidiosis. Monensin is extensively used in beef and dairy industries. It helps to prevent infections in the intestinal mucosa of animals.

Rising Concerns Regarding Animal Feed to Favor Market’s Expansion

“Growing attention for the best animal nourishment and feed is the need of the hour,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This, coupled with rising governments support regarding investments, is expected to drive the monensin market,” she added. In addition to this, rising number of beef and dairy industries across the globe is likely to fuel demand for monensin drugs.

Monensin antibiotics are used to treat fungal, parasitic, and bacterial infections in animals. The drug is also expected to suppress tumor growth without any adverse effects on intestinal mucosa. As per research studies, monensin capsules aid in the prevention of ketonemia, especially in lactating cattle. This capsule has led to the reduction of subclinical ketosis and other illnesses. All the above mentioned benefits are likely to be potential growth enablers for the market.

Contrary to this, some adverse effects of monensin may hamper the growth of the market. Harmful chemical reactions after the administration of monensin drugs in horses are likely to restrict the market’s growth. Horses are sensitive to monensin and its uptake can lead to severe illness. These factors are expected to post a serious threat to the market in the forecast years.

Key Players Operating in The Monensin Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ceva, Hi-Pro Feeds LP,

Elanco, Merck KGaA,

Bio Agri Mix,

Huvepharma,

Cayman Chemical,

BioLegend Inc.,

Hubbard Feeds Inc.,

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

