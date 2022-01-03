Global Pyrosequencing Market to Grow Progressively with Rising Number of Chronic Diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases all over the world is boosting the global pyrosequencing market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Pyrosequencing Market”, Share and Global Trend By Application (Diagnostics, Drug discovery, Biomarker discovery, Personalized medicine, Agriculture and animal research), End-User (Research centers & academic/government institutes, Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

According to the study, the increase in investments made on personalized medicine has helped the personalized medicine sub-segment to dominate the global market, with respect to application segment. This is likely to remain the same during the forecast period as well.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases among Geriatric Population to Boost Market

The rising number of geriatric population is among a major driver for the growth of the pyrosequencing market. This is because aged people are more vulnerable towards their health and are prone to fall prey to chronic diseases of the heart, kidney, or acquire diabetes, cancer, and others. The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases is among the major drivers for the market for pyrosequencing.

Additionally, with the advancement in medical technology and up gradation of healthcare equipment, the market is anticipated to witness robust speed in growth. Both the government and private sectors of the healthcare and medical industry are increasing their investments in pyrosequencing market in order to develop a better cure. Such initiatives are likely to bode well for the global market in the long run.

On the flipside, the high cost of equipment and high cost associated with the maintenance of such equipment may hinder the market in the future. Again, unfavorable reimbursement policies by the government in some under developed or developing regions may restrict the market from growing further during the forecast period.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Eurofins Genomics

Illumina

Macrogen Inc.

Source BioScience

Biotage AB, Sweden

EpigenDx, Inc

Macrogen, Inc.

SEQOMICS Ltd.

