Tretinoin Market to Derive Growth from Ortho Dematologics’s Launch of New Product in the Form of Lotion

The Global “Tretinoin Market” is anticipated to gain popularity over the coming years as tretinoin products are used to treat acute promyelocytic leukemia and acne. This information was announced by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Tretinoin Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Acne, Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL)), By Strength (0.025%, 0.01%, 0.05%, 0.1%), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Route of administration (Topical Applications, Oral), Geography Forecast till 2026.” Tretinoin also referred to as Retin-A helps to treat skin discoloration and aging.

Adverse Effects of Tretinoin Products May Hamper Growth

Certain factors that may inhibit the growth of the market include side effects of tretinoin products. These side effects such as itching, excessive dryness, redness, and scaling may restrict the market’s growth. Also, administration of tretinoin for the treatment of leukaemia can have some side effects such as retinoic acid syndrome, liver damage, hypertension and others. These side-effects may pose a serious threat to the market during the forecast duration.

FDA Approvals for the Treatment of Acne Encourages Companies to Expand their Product Offering

Some of the leading players in the global tretinoin market are Ortho Dermatologics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. Some of the companies received FDA approvals for treating acute conditions of acne, which in turn, will encourage product expansion. Some of the recent FDA approvals are:

Ortho Dermatologics received FDA approval in August 2018 on its first ever tretinoin product called Altrena. This product is developed in the form of a lotion to effectively treat acne.

An efficacy clinical trial on trans-retinoic acid (tretinoin) is underway in Phase 2 as of June 2018 at Yale University in the U.S. The trial was initiated for patients suffering from Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

Key Players Operating in The Tretinoin Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Mylan

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Inc.

Janssen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Ortho Dermatologics

