Electromedical Devices Market to Gain Traction; Strategic Collaboration Between GE Healthcare and Avalon Globe Care will Boost Growth

The increasing R&D investments by key players for advanced electromedical devices is expected to facilitate the growth of the global electromedical devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Electromedical Devices Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Dental, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic), Device Type (Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Assistive Devices, Surgical Devices), End Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025” The surge in FDA approvals for new electromedical devices is likely to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market.

According to the report, the rising Food and Drug Administration approvals are predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved an estimated 106 new electromedical devices as compared to 99 in 2017. These approvals include class I, class II and class III electromedical devices. Furthermore, the increasing focus of market players to offer highly customer-centric products is one of the key factors contributing to the electromedical devices market revenue. In addition, the launch of Watchman left atrial appendage closure device by Boston scientific corporation is expected to stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation developed Watchman left atrial appendage closure device, which has the potential of reducing the risk of stroke in non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients.

The report offers valuable insights into all the prevailing trends of the size electromedical devices market size. It shares a complete summary of all the segments and provides analytical data on the various aspects of the market. It is designed after extensive research followed by comprehensive analysis to support companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It also provides a crystal clear picture of the market size. Besides, the report involves the latest advancement and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electromedical-devices-market-100352

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Strategic Collaboration Between GE Healthcare and Avalon GloboCare to Spur Growth Opportunities

Avalon GloboCare Corp, a leading clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare. The strategic partnership is predicted to boost the Avalon’s standardization and bio-production for clinical-grade Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cells. The partnership is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years due to the high production of immune-effector cells for cellular immunotherapy, as well as exosomes/extracellular vesicles (EV) based on regenerative therapeutics. Furthermore, the launch of advanced carbon fiber racing wheelchair for rehabilitation patients is expected to enable healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, Invacare Corporation launched the Eliminator NRG Racing Wheelchair. It is the company’s fastest, lightest, stiffest, and most responsive ride available, which is designed especially for elite racers and rehabilitation patients. Invacare Corporation, one of the prominent players in the medical equipment market, launched an advanced carbon fiber racing wheelchair for rehabilitation patients.

Leading Players operating in the Electromedical Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Baxter

BD

Cardinal Health

3M Smith & Nephew

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Abbott

Stryker and others.

Related Reports :

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnosis Market

Hemodialysis Services Market

Insulin Pens Market

Medical Robotic Systems Market

Monensin Market

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnosis Market Size

Hemodialysis Services Market Size

Insulin Pens Market Size

Medical Robotic Systems Market Size

Monensin Market Size