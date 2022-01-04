Global Fancy Yarn Market Survey Report 2021

The Fancy Yarn market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fancy Yarn market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4137.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5486.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during review period. Garment Industry accounting for % of the Fancy Yarn global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Chenille Yarn segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Fancy Yarn include Huayi Yarn, Fan Xuan Yang, Tiantianrun, AA GLOBAL, and Woolen Co., etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Fancy Yarn market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Chenille Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Knop Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Garment Industry

Garment Accessory

Carpet and Others

The key market players for global Fancy Yarn market are listed below:

Huayi Yarn

Fan Xuan Yang

Tiantianrun

AA GLOBAL

Woolen Co.

Changzhou Elite

Consinee

Tongxiang Import and Export

Damodar

Amarjothi

Sulochana

Loyal Textile Mills

Reliance Weaving Mills

Rajvir Industries

Sujata Synthetics

BK International Group

Monticolor

Lanificio dell’Olivo

Lane Mondial

Adriafil

Muradim

NORD CINIGLIA

Torcitura Padana

GB filati

Karbel

Etoliplik

KONGKIAT

Laxtons

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fancy Yarn product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fancy Yarn, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fancy Yarn from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Fancy Yarn competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fancy Yarn breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Fancy Yarn market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Fancy Yarn.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Fancy Yarn sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

