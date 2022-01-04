Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026

The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 5361.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6796.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during review period. Power Transmission accounting for % of the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Up to 38 KV segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, and Toshiba, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Up to 38 KV

38 KV to 72KV

72 KV to 150KV

Above 150 KV

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Power Transmission

Integration to the Grid

Industry Applications

The key market players for global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market are listed below:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Hyundai

Eaton

Hyosung

Schneider Electric

Nissin Electric

Crompton Greaves

Xi’an XD High Voltage

NHVS

Shandong Taikai

Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd

Sieyuan Electric

CHINT Group

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Up to 38 KV

1.2.3 38 KV to 72KV

1.2.4 72 KV to 150KV

1.2.5 Above 150 KV

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Power Transmission

1.3.3 Integration to the Grid

1.3.4 Industry Applications

1.4 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 ABB Details

2.1.2 ABB Major Business

2.1.3 ABB Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.1.4 ABB Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 GE Grid Solutions

2.2.1 GE Grid Solutions Details

2.2.2 GE Grid Solutions Major Business

2.2.3 GE Grid Solutions Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.2.4 GE Grid Solutions Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Siemens Details

2.3.2 Siemens Major Business

2.3.3 Siemens Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.3.4 Siemens Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Mitsubishi Electric

2.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Details

2.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Major Business

2.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Toshiba

2.5.1 Toshiba Details

2.5.2 Toshiba Major Business

2.5.3 Toshiba Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.5.4 Toshiba Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Fuji Electric

2.6.1 Fuji Electric Details

2.6.2 Fuji Electric Major Business

2.6.3 Fuji Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.6.4 Fuji Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Hyundai

2.7.1 Hyundai Details

2.7.2 Hyundai Major Business

2.7.3 Hyundai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.7.4 Hyundai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Eaton

2.8.1 Eaton Details

2.8.2 Eaton Major Business

2.8.3 Eaton Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.8.4 Eaton Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Hyosung

2.9.1 Hyosung Details

2.9.2 Hyosung Major Business

2.9.3 Hyosung Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.9.4 Hyosung Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Schneider Electric

2.10.1 Schneider Electric Details

2.10.2 Schneider Electric Major Business

2.10.3 Schneider Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.10.4 Schneider Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Nissin Electric

2.11.1 Nissin Electric Details

2.11.2 Nissin Electric Major Business

2.11.3 Nissin Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.11.4 Nissin Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Crompton Greaves

2.12.1 Crompton Greaves Details

2.12.2 Crompton Greaves Major Business

2.12.3 Crompton Greaves Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.12.4 Crompton Greaves Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Xi’an XD High Voltage

2.13.1 Xi’an XD High Voltage Details

2.13.2 Xi’an XD High Voltage Major Business

2.13.3 Xi’an XD High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.13.4 Xi’an XD High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 NHVS

2.14.1 NHVS Details

2.14.2 NHVS Major Business

2.14.3 NHVS Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.14.4 NHVS Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Shandong Taikai

2.15.1 Shandong Taikai Details

2.15.2 Shandong Taikai Major Business

2.15.3 Shandong Taikai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.15.4 Shandong Taikai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd

2.16.1 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Details

2.16.2 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Major Business

2.16.3 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.16.4 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Sieyuan Electric

2.17.1 Sieyuan Electric Details

2.17.2 Sieyuan Electric Major Business

2.17.3 Sieyuan Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.17.4 Sieyuan Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 CHINT Group

2.18.1 CHINT Group Details

2.18.2 CHINT Group Major Business

2.18.3 CHINT Group Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product and Services

2.18.4 CHINT Group Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)

12.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Process

12.4 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Typical Distributors

13.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG