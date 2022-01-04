Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026

The Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3583.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4119 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.0% during review period. Oil & Gas Production accounting for % of the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While PSV below 3000 DWT segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) include COSCO Shipping, Vard Group, Xiamen Shipbuilding, Nam Cheong, and VT Halter Marine, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

PSV below 3000 DWT

PSV above 3000 DWT

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Oil & Gas Production

Offshore Construction

Military

Others

The key market players for global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) market are listed below:

COSCO Shipping

Vard Group

Xiamen Shipbuilding

Nam Cheong

VT Halter Marine

Americasn SB

Damen

SINOPACIFIC

Shipyard DeHoop

Wuchang Shipbuilding

BAE Systems

Ulstein Verft

Bollinger Shipyards

Bordelon Marine SB

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Remontowa

Harvey Shipyards

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Platform Supply Vessels (PSV).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 PSV below 3000 DWT

1.2.3 PSV above 3000 DWT

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Oil & Gas Production

1.3.3 Offshore Construction

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 COSCO Shipping

2.1.1 COSCO Shipping Details

2.1.2 COSCO Shipping Major Business

2.1.3 COSCO Shipping Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.1.4 COSCO Shipping Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Vard Group

2.2.1 Vard Group Details

2.2.2 Vard Group Major Business

2.2.3 Vard Group Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.2.4 Vard Group Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Xiamen Shipbuilding

2.3.1 Xiamen Shipbuilding Details

2.3.2 Xiamen Shipbuilding Major Business

2.3.3 Xiamen Shipbuilding Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.3.4 Xiamen Shipbuilding Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Nam Cheong

2.4.1 Nam Cheong Details

2.4.2 Nam Cheong Major Business

2.4.3 Nam Cheong Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.4.4 Nam Cheong Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 VT Halter Marine

2.5.1 VT Halter Marine Details

2.5.2 VT Halter Marine Major Business

2.5.3 VT Halter Marine Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.5.4 VT Halter Marine Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Americasn SB

2.6.1 Americasn SB Details

2.6.2 Americasn SB Major Business

2.6.3 Americasn SB Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.6.4 Americasn SB Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Damen

2.7.1 Damen Details

2.7.2 Damen Major Business

2.7.3 Damen Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.7.4 Damen Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 SINOPACIFIC

2.8.1 SINOPACIFIC Details

2.8.2 SINOPACIFIC Major Business

2.8.3 SINOPACIFIC Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.8.4 SINOPACIFIC Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Shipyard DeHoop

2.9.1 Shipyard DeHoop Details

2.9.2 Shipyard DeHoop Major Business

2.9.3 Shipyard DeHoop Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.9.4 Shipyard DeHoop Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Wuchang Shipbuilding

2.10.1 Wuchang Shipbuilding Details

2.10.2 Wuchang Shipbuilding Major Business

2.10.3 Wuchang Shipbuilding Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.10.4 Wuchang Shipbuilding Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 BAE Systems

2.11.1 BAE Systems Details

2.11.2 BAE Systems Major Business

2.11.3 BAE Systems Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.11.4 BAE Systems Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Ulstein Verft

2.12.1 Ulstein Verft Details

2.12.2 Ulstein Verft Major Business

2.12.3 Ulstein Verft Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.12.4 Ulstein Verft Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Bollinger Shipyards

2.13.1 Bollinger Shipyards Details

2.13.2 Bollinger Shipyards Major Business

2.13.3 Bollinger Shipyards Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.13.4 Bollinger Shipyards Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Bordelon Marine SB

2.14.1 Bordelon Marine SB Details

2.14.2 Bordelon Marine SB Major Business

2.14.3 Bordelon Marine SB Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.14.4 Bordelon Marine SB Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Eastern Shipbuilding Group

2.15.1 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Details

2.15.2 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Major Business

2.15.3 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.15.4 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Remontowa

2.16.1 Remontowa Details

2.16.2 Remontowa Major Business

2.16.3 Remontowa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.16.4 Remontowa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Harvey Shipyards

2.17.1 Harvey Shipyards Details

2.17.2 Harvey Shipyards Major Business

2.17.3 Harvey Shipyards Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product and Services

2.17.4 Harvey Shipyards Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Platform Supply Vessels (PSV)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Platform Supply Vessels (PSV)

12.3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Process

12.4 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Typical Distributors

13.3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

