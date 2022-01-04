Enoki Mushroom Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022

The Enoki Mushroom market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707165/enoki-mushroom

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Enoki Mushroom market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1577.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1556.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -0.2% during review period. Fresh accounting for % of the Enoki Mushroom global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Wild Type segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Enoki Mushroom include Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.), Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology, Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd, Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited, and Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA), etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Enoki Mushroom market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Wild Type

Cultivated Type

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Fresh

Dried

Food Processing Industry

The key market players for global Enoki Mushroom market are listed below:

Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.)

Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology

Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited

Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Enoki Mushroom product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Enoki Mushroom, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Enoki Mushroom from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Enoki Mushroom competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Enoki Mushroom breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Enoki Mushroom market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Enoki Mushroom.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Enoki Mushroom sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Enoki Mushroom Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Wild Type

1.2.3 Cultivated Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Fresh

1.3.3 Dried

1.3.4 Food Processing Industry

1.4 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Enoki Mushroom Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Enoki Mushroom Market Drivers

1.6.2 Enoki Mushroom Market Restraints

1.6.3 Enoki Mushroom Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.)

2.1.1 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.) Details

2.1.2 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.) Major Business

2.1.3 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.) Enoki Mushroom Product and Services

2.1.4 Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.) Enoki Mushroom Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology

2.2.1 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Details

2.2.2 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Major Business

2.2.3 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Enoki Mushroom Product and Services

2.2.4 Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Enoki Mushroom Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

2.3.1 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd Details

2.3.2 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd Major Business

2.3.3 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd Enoki Mushroom Product and Services

2.3.4 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd Enoki Mushroom Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited

2.4.1 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited Details

2.4.2 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited Major Business

2.4.3 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited Enoki Mushroom Product and Services

2.4.4 Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited Enoki Mushroom Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

2.5.1 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA) Details

2.5.2 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA) Major Business

2.5.3 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA) Enoki Mushroom Product and Services

2.5.4 Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA) Enoki Mushroom Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Enoki Mushroom Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Enoki Mushroom

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Enoki Mushroom Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Enoki Mushroom Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Enoki Mushroom Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Enoki Mushroom Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Enoki Mushroom Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Enoki Mushroom Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Enoki Mushroom Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Enoki Mushroom Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Enoki Mushroom Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Enoki Mushroom Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Enoki Mushroom Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Enoki Mushroom Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Enoki Mushroom Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Enoki Mushroom Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Enoki Mushroom Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Enoki Mushroom Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Enoki Mushroom Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Enoki Mushroom Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Enoki Mushroom Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Enoki Mushroom Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Enoki Mushroom and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Enoki Mushroom

12.3 Enoki Mushroom Production Process

12.4 Enoki Mushroom Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Enoki Mushroom Typical Distributors

13.3 Enoki Mushroom Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG