Feeding Tubes Market to Rise Due to The Improvements in Feeding Tubes, Enabling Demand Among Patients

Rising Prevalence of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal diseases are contributing to the growth of feeding tubes says, Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Feeding tubes Market”, Share and Global Trend, By Type (Nasal Tube, Gastric Tube (Or G-Tube), Gj-Tube, Jejunal (J) Tube.) By Age(Pediatric, Adults),By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) By Application(Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Others)and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The rising geriatric population and increased incidence of premature birth are boosting the global market for feeding tubes.

User-friendly Feeding Tubes Are in High Demand

Feeding tubes are medical tubes primarily used for providing nutrient to patients externally, especially for the ones who are not ableare unable to swallow food on their own. Gavage or eternal feeding is the term used for the process of feeding patients through the feeding tubes. Numerous medical conditions require eternal feedings such as premature births, neonatal conditions and also patients with chronic diseases. The use of these tube on patients can be temporary depending on the his/her condition if it is acute. In the case of chronic disease, placement of the feeding tubes are is permanent. Feeding tubes are made of silicone or polyurethane which are biocompatible in nature and are inexpensive. for instance,

In 2017 Fidmi medial launched a feeding tube which is convenient to insert, cost-effective, and user-friendly. Improvement in feeding tubes is fueling demand among healthcare practitioners and patients which is impacting the global market. According to a survey conducted by the World Health Care Organization, one out of 10 babies is born prematurely, with an estimation of 15 million premature babies every year. The rising prevalence of premature births is expected to drive the market for feeding tubes in the forthcoming year.

