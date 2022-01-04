Global Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market to Gain Traction as Electro-Stimulators Get Popular

The Global “Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market” to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Pelvic Electro-Stimulators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Mobile, Fixed), End Users (Clinics, Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Pelvic electro-stimulators are used in medicinal therapies to treat various urologic disorders such as urinary incontinence and overactive bladder. The stimulators emanate a mild electric current to the nerves in the pelvic and back area muscles which are involved in urination. The procedure makes the muscles contract frequently, strengthening them. Growth of nerve cells that help muscles to contract may also be stimulated. It can be done surgically or non-surgically. Surgical method is called Sacral Nerve Stimulation and non-surgical methods are called Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS).

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Increasing Incidence Rates of Urinary Problems to Stimulate the Market

The American Urological Association revealed that about 33 mn Americans suffer from some or the other form of urinary dysfunction. The major reasons for this being rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, increasing sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and lack of exercise. This augurs well for the global pelvic electro-stimulators market expansion as the patient pool is expected to enlarge even more in the forecast period.

Mobile Pelvic Electro-Stimulators to be the Leading Market Segment

Rising demand for portable pelvic electro-stimulators is expected to fuel the global pelvic electro-stimulators market during the forecast period. Portable devices are convenient to use and provide quick and effective relief to patients. This will be supplemented by the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic and treatment methods. The global pelvic electro-stimulators market stands to benefit as the devices have generally exhibited positive results for patients.

