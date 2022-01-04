Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market States And Outlook 2022

The Real-Time Location System (RTLS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4662.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 18970 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.2% during review period. Healthcare accounting for % of the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While RFID segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of Real-Time Location System (RTLS) include Stanley Healthcare, Ekahau, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, and IBM, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) market is split by Technology and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Technology and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Technology, covers

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Midmark RTLS

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Catapult Sports

Statsports

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Real-Time Location System (RTLS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Real-Time Location System (RTLS) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Real-Time Location System (RTLS) market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Real-Time Location System (RTLS).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

1.2 Classification of Real-Time Location System (RTLS) by Technology

1.2.1 Overview: Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Technology: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue Market Share by Technology in 2021

1.2.3 RFID

1.2.4 Wi-Fi

1.2.5 Ultrasound

1.2.6 Infrared

1.2.7 ZigBee

1.2.8 Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Process Industries

1.3.6 Government and Defense

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Education

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Stanley Healthcare

2.1.1 Stanley Healthcare Details

2.1.2 Stanley Healthcare Major Business

2.1.3 Stanley Healthcare Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Stanley Healthcare Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 Stanley Healthcare Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Ekahau

2.2.1 Ekahau Details

2.2.2 Ekahau Major Business

2.2.3 Ekahau Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Ekahau Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 Ekahau Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Zebra Technologies

2.3.1 Zebra Technologies Details

2.3.2 Zebra Technologies Major Business

2.3.3 Zebra Technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Zebra Technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 CenTrak

2.4.1 CenTrak Details

2.4.2 CenTrak Major Business

2.4.3 CenTrak Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.4.4 CenTrak Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 CenTrak Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 IBM Details

2.5.2 IBM Major Business

2.5.3 IBM Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.5.4 IBM Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 IBM Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Intelleflex

2.6.1 Intelleflex Details

2.6.2 Intelleflex Major Business

2.6.3 Intelleflex Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Intelleflex Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 Intelleflex Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Awarepoint Corporation

2.7.1 Awarepoint Corporation Details

2.7.2 Awarepoint Corporation Major Business

2.7.3 Awarepoint Corporation Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Awarepoint Corporation Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 Awarepoint Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Midmark RTLS

2.8.1 Midmark RTLS Details

2.8.2 Midmark RTLS Major Business

2.8.3 Midmark RTLS Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Midmark RTLS Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 Midmark RTLS Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 TeleTracking

2.9.1 TeleTracking Details

2.9.2 TeleTracking Major Business

2.9.3 TeleTracking Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.9.4 TeleTracking Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 TeleTracking Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Ubisense Group

2.10.1 Ubisense Group Details

2.10.2 Ubisense Group Major Business

2.10.3 Ubisense Group Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Ubisense Group Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 Ubisense Group Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Savi Technology

2.11.1 Savi Technology Details

2.11.2 Savi Technology Major Business

2.11.3 Savi Technology Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Savi Technology Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Savi Technology Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Identec Solutions

2.12.1 Identec Solutions Details

2.12.2 Identec Solutions Major Business

2.12.3 Identec Solutions Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Identec Solutions Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12.5 Identec Solutions Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 AiRISTA

2.13.1 AiRISTA Details

2.13.2 AiRISTA Major Business

2.13.3 AiRISTA Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.13.4 AiRISTA Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13.5 AiRISTA Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 Sonitor Technologies

2.14.1 Sonitor Technologies Details

2.14.2 Sonitor Technologies Major Business

2.14.3 Sonitor Technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.14.4 Sonitor Technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14.5 Sonitor Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 Elpas

2.15.1 Elpas Details

2.15.2 Elpas Major Business

2.15.3 Elpas Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.15.4 Elpas Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15.5 Elpas Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 Axcess International

2.16.1 Axcess International Details

2.16.2 Axcess International Major Business

2.16.3 Axcess International Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.16.4 Axcess International Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16.5 Axcess International Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Essensium

2.17.1 Essensium Details

2.17.2 Essensium Major Business

2.17.3 Essensium Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Essensium Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17.5 Essensium Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 GE Healthcare

2.18.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.18.2 GE Healthcare Major Business

2.18.3 GE Healthcare Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.18.4 GE Healthcare Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 TimeDomain

2.19.1 TimeDomain Details

2.19.2 TimeDomain Major Business

2.19.3 TimeDomain Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.19.4 TimeDomain Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19.5 TimeDomain Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.20 BeSpoon

2.20.1 BeSpoon Details

2.20.2 BeSpoon Major Business

2.20.3 BeSpoon Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.20.4 BeSpoon Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20.5 BeSpoon Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.21 Intelligent Insites

2.21.1 Intelligent Insites Details

2.21.2 Intelligent Insites Major Business

2.21.3 Intelligent Insites Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.21.4 Intelligent Insites Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21.5 Intelligent Insites Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.22 Mojix

2.22.1 Mojix Details

2.22.2 Mojix Major Business

2.22.3 Mojix Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.22.4 Mojix Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22.5 Mojix Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.23 PINC Solutions

2.23.1 PINC Solutions Details

2.23.2 PINC Solutions Major Business

2.23.3 PINC Solutions Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.23.4 PINC Solutions Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23.5 PINC Solutions Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.24 Plus Location Systems

2.24.1 Plus Location Systems Details

2.24.2 Plus Location Systems Major Business

2.24.3 Plus Location Systems Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.24.4 Plus Location Systems Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24.5 Plus Location Systems Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.25 Radianse

2.25.1 Radianse Details

2.25.2 Radianse Major Business

2.25.3 Radianse Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.25.4 Radianse Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.25.5 Radianse Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.26 RF Technologies

2.26.1 RF Technologies Details

2.26.2 RF Technologies Major Business

2.26.3 RF Technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.26.4 RF Technologies Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.26.5 RF Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.27 ThingMagic

2.27.1 ThingMagic Details

2.27.2 ThingMagic Major Business

2.27.3 ThingMagic Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.27.4 ThingMagic Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.27.5 ThingMagic Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.28 Locaris

2.28.1 Locaris Details

2.28.2 Locaris Major Business

2.28.3 Locaris Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.28.4 Locaris Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.28.5 Locaris Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.29 SCHMIDT

2.29.1 SCHMIDT Details

2.29.2 SCHMIDT Major Business

2.29.3 SCHMIDT Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.29.4 SCHMIDT Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.29.5 SCHMIDT Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.30 KINGDOES

2.30.1 KINGDOES Details

2.30.2 KINGDOES Major Business

2.30.3 KINGDOES Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.30.4 KINGDOES Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.30.5 KINGDOES Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.31 Catapult Sports

2.31.1 Catapult Sports Details

2.31.2 Catapult Sports Major Business

2.31.3 Catapult Sports Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.31.4 Catapult Sports Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.31.5 Catapult Sports Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.32 Statsports

2.32.1 Statsports Details

2.32.2 Statsports Major Business

2.32.3 Statsports Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Product and Solutions

2.32.4 Statsports Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.32.5 Statsports Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Technology

4.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Forecast by Technology (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Technology, and by Application

6.1 North America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Technology, and by Application

7.1 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Technology, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Technology, and by Application

9.1 South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

9.2 South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Technology, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

